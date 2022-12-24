In March, Lesya and Valeriy, two volunteers in Ukraine’s civil defence forces, got married in a military-style ceremony at a checkpoint, days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Video of their wedding went viral.

Nine months later, Lesya has left the army although Valeriy continues to serve.

BBC News met the couple in Kyiv as they were reunited after Valeriy returned from duty to celebrate Christmas.

Corrrespondent: Hugo Bachega

Camera: Tim Facey

Producer: Rachael Thorn