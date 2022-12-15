Several Madrid stations were forced to close due to flooding after heavy rains on Wednesday.

Videos posted on social media showed waist-deep waters at one, and floodwater gushing down the steps of another's entrance.

Earlier this week, Storm Efraín saw large parts of Spain affected by torrential rain.

