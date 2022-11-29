Surviving in a basement on Ukraine's front line

The fighting near Avdiivka, a town on the front line in eastern Ukraine, has intensified lately with Russian forces trying to encircle it.

Local authorities are calling for its remaining residents to be urgently evacuated.

They warn that many people living in basements, now without electricity, gas, heating and running water, will not survive the coming winter.

The BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulov met some of the people still living in the town.

