The anonymous British artist, Banksy, has released video footage of his artwork in Ukraine.

The works feature people doing daily tasks against war-torn buildings in Hostomel, Horenka and Borodyanka.

One includes a woman wearing a gas mask and carrying a fire extinguisher on the wall of a burnt out building.

The towns in which the artwork is featured were the worst hit at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The footage also shows a man's hand creating the art - but in true Banksy style, his face is never shown.