Man films dinghy crossing on the English Channel

Video footage recorded in the English Channel by an Albanian migrant seeking work in the UK shows his dangerous journey.

The man in his early 30s said he paid people smugglers £3,500 ($4,169) to make the trip but was sent home on a rapid deportation flight shortly after arriving in the UK.

He told the BBC the traffickers threatened him throughout the journey - despite the threat, he managed to film a few shots from the dinghy.

