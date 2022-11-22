For many Ukrainians living in recently liberated cities, life is still a constant struggle, as cold weather brings tougher conditions.

In Lyman, in the Donetsk region, people like Lubov are still having to live in their basements.

Reporter: BBC Ukrainian’s Zhanna Bezpiatchuk

Filmed by Kevin McGregor

Edited by Suneth Perera

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.