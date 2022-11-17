Ukrainian soldiers' joyful family reunion

Ukrainian forces have liberated Kherson, allowing many soldiers from that city and nearby villages to visit their homes and see relatives for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion.

The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov has travelled with some of those fighters and witnessed their emotional reunions.

