Footage verified by the BBC shows the moment a huge explosion rocks Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka dam, near Kherson.

A road and railway line run across the dam, and it's clear from Maxar's photos that they have been severed. But the BBC has not independently assessed the scale of damage.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning to breach the dam with explosives. It is 58km (36 miles) north-east of Kherson city.