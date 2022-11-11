Ukraine's recapture of Kherson, in under a minute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kherson "is ours" after Russian troops retreated from the city.

Ukraine's flag was seen flying in the city's Freedom Square where soldiers were cheered by welcoming crowds.

Earlier in the day, Antonivskiy Bridge which connects the city with the eastern bank of the Dnipro river collapsed, but the BBC has not been able to verify the cause.

Moscow says some 30,000 troops were withdrawn from the region.

