Monuments commemorating the Red Army's "liberation" of Poland after World War Two have been demolished.

The destruction of the statues in the towns of Glubczyce, Byczyna, Bobolice and Staszow were live streamed online and took place simultaneously.

The monuments were erected by Poland's post-war communist leaders, but a 2016 law prohibits the promotion of totalitarian regimes and has resulted in the commemorations being torn down.