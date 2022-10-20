The family of Oksana Leontieva gathered at her graveside to remember the doctor who died in a cruise missile strike on Kyiv.

The 36-year-old was killed on the way to work after dropping off her son at nursery.

The recent wave of attacks across Ukraine has once again brought home the harsh realities of war to many cities.

