A Turkish MP has smashed his mobile phone with hammer, while speaking in parliament.

Burak Erbay, who is a member of the opposition Republican People's Party, was protesting against a proposed government-backed bill which aims to combat online "disinformation".

Under this legislation, social media networks and internet sites would have to release details of users suspected of "propagating misleading information", and could result in the accused being jailed for up three years in prison.

Critics say that the bill, if passed into law, would infringe press freedoms and lead to widespread censorship.