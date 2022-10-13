An 11-year old boy was rescued from the rubble of a shelled residential building in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Thursday morning.

In footage released by Ukrainian authorities, the boy could be seen covered in a blanket as he was taken out of the destroyed building on a stretcher.

An official statement said the boy had been trapped for more than six hours after a five-storey block was hit by Russian missiles. Teams continued to search for more people after he was pulled out.

The attack comes during a week of intense Russian bombardments, the heaviest in months. Targets included energy infrastructures and other non-military targets - including a children's playground.