The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion.

Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame.

In CCTV footage that circulated on Russian social media channels, something that looks like the bow wave of a small boat appears next to one of the bridge supports, moments before the explosion.

