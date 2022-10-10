Exiled Russian journalists challenge Kremlin censorship

Hundreds of journalists have left Russia since the authorities passed a law threatening prison terms for those who contradict the Kremlin’s narratives on Ukraine.

Russia’s leading independent media outlets are now almost all based abroad.

BBC Monitoring’s Jennifer Monaghan explores the challenges they face.

Video produced by Suniti Singh