A child can be heard crying while saying goodbye to their dad in a video shared on Telegram. The video shows shows mobilised Russian men waiting to board buses to go and fight in the war.

The BBC's Will Vernon was able to verify the footage after speaking to locals of Staryi Oskol in Belgorod Region, including one woman who was there when the video was filmed. The footage is being shared in the social media app Telegram.

Russia has begun implementing plans to call up reservists to fight in Ukraine after suffering setbacks there. President Vladimir Putin ordered to mobilise 300,000 more Russians with military experience, sparking protests in the country on Wednesday.