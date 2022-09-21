Russian police are reported to have arrested hundreds of protesters rallying against the Kremlin's decision to call up thousands of extra troops to fight in Ukraine.

This footage shows protesters being taken away by police in Moscow - with one of them shouting "no to war" as he is carried by several officers.

The Moscow prosecutor's office on Wednesday warned that calls on the internet to join unauthorised street protests, or participation in them, could incur up to 15 years in jail.