In secretly filmed footage, verified by the BBC, the founder of Russia's Wagner group can be seen addressing a large number of detainees.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said prisoners would have their sentences overturned in exchange for six-months of service with his group.

In the video he warns the convicts that if they are at risk of being captured, they will be expected to kill themselves with hand grenades.

The BBC cannot confirm when this video was filmed. Recognition software has found the man to be Yevgeny Prigozhin with 70-80% certainty.