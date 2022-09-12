Video appears to show abandoned Russian tanks and military equipment that have been seized by Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine's military says its forces have retaken miles of territory from Russia, making its first significant gain in months. The towns of Izyum and Kupiansk, both key hubs for the supply of Russian forces in Donbas, were taken on Saturday. A Ukrainian counterattack in Kherson in the south continues

Russia still holds about a fifth of the country, but the Russian retreat is being seen by many analysts as a very significant Ukrainian success.