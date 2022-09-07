A large chemical fire has broken out in the industrial area of San Giuliano, near Italy's northern city of Milan.

Firefighters tackled the blaze as black smoke blew across the neighbouring buildings.

According to the Italian fire brigade, at least six people have been injured.

Crews continue to tackle the blaze.

