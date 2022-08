The last Soviet leader, Mikahil Gorbachev, has died at the age of 91.

Mr Gorbachev came into power in 1985 and was recognised for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991.

The hospital where Mr Gorbachev died said he had been suffering from a long and serious illness.

Steve Rosenberg reports.