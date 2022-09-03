Books and bomb shelters: Ukraine returns to school

As the new school year approaches, Ukraine has been preparing for students to return to education. Since Russia's invasion of the country began on 24 February, more than 280 schools have been totally destroyed and 2,300 damaged. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, only 41% of schools, nurseries and universities have bomb shelters, a number that local authorities are working hard to increase.

