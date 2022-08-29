Bike protest takes over German motorway

Around 8,500 cyclists prevented motorists from using a stretch of Germany's autobahn, during a protest calling for better public transport and cycle lanes.

The demonstration took place between Frankfurt and Wiesbaden - a distance of 40km (25 miles).

It was organised by Verkehrswende Hessen - a group which wants the German state of Hesse to be climate-neutral by 2030.

