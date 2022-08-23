Stolen car found stuck in metro station in Madrid

A stolen car stuck in a metro station in Madrid has been removed by firefighters.

Police say they are investigating after the vehicle was found next to a staircase in Plaza Eliptica station.

The driver was taken to hospital to be checked but police say no-one was injured.

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation into what happened.

