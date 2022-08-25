Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy

Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea.

The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy.

The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it sank.

The reason the yacht sank is being investigated.

