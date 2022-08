Speaking to the BBC, Ukraine's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned about the consequences of missile strikes at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

A blast at the plant would be "much worse than Chernobyl", Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk told BBC World News’s Tim Willcox.

The nuclear power plant has seen repeated shelling, with Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the attack.