Whale dies during rescue mission in France

A beluga whale which was stranded in the River Seine in France has died during a rescue operation.

The 800kg whale became trapped in the river, 100 km (62 miles) inland and its health was beginning to deteriorate as it struggled to find food.

Eighty helpers, including divers, police and a dozen vets worked through the night to remove the animal from the river and onto a refrigerated truck for transfer back to the coast.

The whale developed breathing difficulties during the journey and experts then made the difficult decision to euthanise it.

