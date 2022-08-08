A story of loss and hope.

Geraldine Mullan lost her family when their car went into Lough Foyle near Quigley's Point in August 2020.

Her husband John Mullan, her six-year-old daughter Amelia and 14-year-old son Tomas died, while she survived.

Now, as she prepares to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy she speaks about why she's planted acres of sunflowers close to the scene.

She says that while her heart will "forever be broken" the love in the community has enabled her to keep going.