Wildfire spreads to hotel in Turkey

A wildfire that broke out near Marmaris, south-west Turkey, spread to a hotel on Friday.

Local authorities evacuated the hotel, which also serves as a tourism training school, as well as other residential buildings.

No injuries were reported and the blaze was later brought under control, officials said.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.