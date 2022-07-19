After months of attacks, more people are coming back to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, but are finding their homes destroyed.

More than 200 residential buildings have been damaged in Kyiv alone.

The government has promised $19 million for the repairs, but many fear it is not enough.

The BBC's Anastasiya Gribanova has spoken to a group of people who are raising funds to rebuild their apartment block, which was one of the first civilian targets hit by a Russian rocket.