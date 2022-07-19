Dramatic footage shows a man narrowly escaping a wildfire in Tábara, northwestern Spain.

Angel Martin Arjona had been digging a trench to stop a fire from reaching his town when the flames closed in on him and he had to flee.

He was taken to hospital with serious burns, his friend Juan Lozano told Reuters.

