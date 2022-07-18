Passengers travelling on a Spanish train were alarmed as their train momentarily stopped and wildfires could be seen on both sides of the track.

The footage was captured in the Spanish province of Zamora.

A spokesperson from rail operator Adif told the Associated Press that the passengers were never in danger.

