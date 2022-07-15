Irish Army reservists have recalled memories of working on Saving Private Ryan, 25 years ago.

They were extras in the scene depicting the D-Day landings during World War Two, which was filmed on Ballinesker beach in County Wexford.

Paul Bolger remembers time spent with Tom Hanks in the "warm tents" for drying out wet clothes.

He says that after a couple of minutes the movie star pulled up the helmet he had rested on "turned it upside down and started reading his lines from inside his helmet".

"Then he'd put it back under his head and he'd mumble away his lines for another while. He was just one of the lads."

Read more here.