A heatwave spreading across Europe is fuelling wildfires in Portugal, France and Spain.

Around 3,500 firefighters in Portugal are battling dozens of blazes, as temperatures break records in various parts of the country.

In Turkey, more than 3,000 people have been evacuated because of a wildfire in the south-western Datca peninsula.

