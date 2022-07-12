Slava Vakarchuk is the lead singer of Okean Elzy, Ukraine's most popular rock band.

When the war started, he signed up to join the army but was ordered to go and sing instead.

The band is massively popular in Russia and other former Soviet countries but has always performed songs in the Ukrainian language.

Their old hit Bez boyu which vows not to surrender without putting up a good fight has become an unofficial anthem of Ukraine's resistance.

Okean Elzy are currently on an international tour, keeping their country's fight in the minds of fans everywhere.

Video produced by Rayhan Demytrie and Robin Forestier-Walker.