Pikku-Finlandia: Helsinki's new building held up by trees
Pikku-Finlandia (or Little Finlandia) is a temporary venue hosting large events in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, while the city’s iconic Finlandia Hall is closed for refurbishment.
It’s a reusable wooden building that includes whole trees with protruding branches as part of the structure. Fully recyclable and transportable, it will be packed up and taken to a new location to be used as a school or a nursery in 2024.
Pikku-Finlandia was designed by architecture students, one of whom - Jaakko Torvinen - has given us a tour of the building.
Video by Erika Benke