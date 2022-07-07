Lithuania donates crowdfunded drone to Ukraine

Lithuania has donated a Turkish drone to Ukraine, to assist with its defence against the Russian invasion.

A Lithuanian broadcaster, Laisves TV initially crowdfunded 6m euros (£5.1M) to buy the aircraft from Turkish manufacturer Baykar, who later decided to donate the drone for free.

The Lithuanian government has said that the funds that were raised will go towards arming the drone and supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The drone was unveiled at a military airfield near the north Lithuanian town of Siauliai. Large crowds came to watch, with some of the attendees being people who donated to the cause.