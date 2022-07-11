A Russian-Ukrainian family has been irrevocably split by the war in Ukraine after Russian-born Ekaterina Volkova was injured in an air strike and her Ukrainian husband killed in the same attack.

This was the second time Russia had dropped a missile on their apartment building. In late April, a Radio Liberty journalist was killed in the same building.

Ukrainian authorities said the incident showed Russia’s indiscriminate bombing was even targeting their own citizens.

The BBC’s Anastassiya Zlatopolskai has tracked down the family in Kyiv who say the attack was unforgivable.

Producer: Hanna Tsyba

