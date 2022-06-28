CCTV footage from a pond in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk has captured civilians running for cover and falling to the ground as Russian missile strikes hit nearby, leaving at least 18 people dead.

The BBC has analysed the footage - and it appears one missile hit close to the eastern end of a shopping centre, while the other hit the northern end of a nearby factory.

Russia claims a strike on an arms storage facility detonated ammunition which set the nearby mall on fire.

Ukrainian officials have denied there was a weapons depot nearby.

Read more: Kremenchuk shopping centre attack claims fact-checked