Local officials say more than 10 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a missile strike at a crowded retail area in Kremenchuk, a city in central-eastern Ukraine.

More than 1,000 people were inside when the building was hit by a Russian missile strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Footage posted on social media shows flames engulfing the building, while firefighters struggle to tackle the blaze.

