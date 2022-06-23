'Just make her breathe' - coach saves US swimmer

American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach after fainting at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Coach Andrea Fuentes, who pulled Alvarez to the surface, told the BBC the swimmer was resting and wanted to continue taking part in the competition.

