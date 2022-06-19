Firefighters have been battling wildfires in parts of Spain as the country faces its warmest early summer in decades.

Parts of western Europe have been experiencing extreme heat under a wave of hot air that has moved north from Africa.

Temperatures in both Spain and France have broken records, putting pressure on hospitals and energy grids.

