UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has said that he understands why the people of Ukraine "can make no compromise with Putin", during a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Speaking at a press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Johnson also said that "we can only salute the heroism of the Ukrainian forces."

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK leader for his second visit to Kyiv since the start of the invasion and said that the two discussed military requirements needed for a Ukrainian victory over Russia.