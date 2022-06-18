Battlefield surgeon David Nott has operated, under fire, in front-line situations around the globe; from Syria to Yemen, from Gaza to South Sudan and now in eastern Ukraine.

Nott is training a Hostile Environment Surgical Training Course, for front-line doctors, momentarily back from the fighting in the eastern Donbas region.

In this video he explains to the BBC's Wyre Davies how Heston the medical-dummy is used to teach advanced life-saving skills.