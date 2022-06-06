Russia's foreign minister says his troops will respond to the UK and US sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, by pushing back Ukrainian forces further.

"The longer the range of the weapons that [the West] supplies, the further we will push back the line from which Neo-Nazis can threaten the Russian Federation," Sergei Lavrov told a news conference, responding to a question from BBC Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg.

Russia has claimed that neo-Nazism is rife in Ukraine - a claim that's been dismissed by Kyiv and Western nations as baseless.