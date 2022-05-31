A Paris official has apologised over the chaos that ensued before the 2022 Champions League final, outside the Stade de France on Saturday.

Pierre Rabadan, the Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of Sports, Olympic and Paralympic Games made the comments during an interview with the BBC. He also emphasised that he was not involved in security planning for inside the stadium.

Kick-off was delayed by over half an hour with Liverpool ticket-holders seen waiting in huge queues, and French police later using tear gas on crowds.

French government ministers blame the "industrial-scale ticket fraud" as the cause of the disturbance.