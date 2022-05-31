Champions League final: Piecing together fan videos of crowding and pepper spray
Videos taken by fans as they moved through the Stade de France show huge queues, and police using pepper spray on crowds.
The BBC has put some of these videos together, which show the chaotic scenes that unfolded at the Champions League final in Paris.
