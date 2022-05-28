Russia’s ambassador to the UK has told the BBC he does not believe his country will use tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Speaking to the Sunday Morning programme, Andrei Kelin said such weapons would be used only if Russia’s existence was threatened.

The Ambassador also denied Russian forces were shelling civilians, and said allegations of war crimes in the town of Bucha were a "fabrication".

