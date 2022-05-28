Former Russian state TV journalist: 'Switch off the TV'

Zhanna Agalakova quit her job as a journalist in March for Channel One, a Russian state-controlled TV channel, over the invasion of Ukraine, she's now in hiding.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, she urged people in Russia to switch off their TVs if they wanted the truth about the war in Ukraine.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.