Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian forces of carrying out a missile strike against a cultural centre in the Kharkiv region, describing the attack as "absolute evil, absolute stupidity".

Zelensky posted a dramatic video of the moment missiles hit the newly-renovated House of Culture in Lozova on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky said seven people were injured in the attack, including an 11-year-old child.

He said: "The occupiers have identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies.

"What is in the heads of people who choose such targets?"